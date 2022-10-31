Costume, Decoration Deals Best Costumes Costumes for Pets Great Horror Movies Amazon Echo Frights Google Home Spookiness Scary Mobile Games Horror Movie Anxiety
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save up to $100 on a Rugged Samsung T7 Shield External SSD

It boasts impressive data transfer speeds, and you can pick one up starting at just $90 right now.
A black Samsung external SSD against an orange background.
Samsung

There's more than one way to protect your data. Yes, you'll want to make sure it's safe from hackers and prying eyes, but you'll also want to make sure you're storing your files somewhere that's not at risk of getting damaged or corrupted. And that's especially true if you need to take them on the go with you. If you're looking for a portable storage drive that offers serious protection, you'll want to consider the Samsung T7 Shield -- and right now you can pick one up at an all-time low price.

See at Amazon

CNET reviewer Joshua Goldman was pretty impressed with the T7 Shield thanks to its ultra-compact design and impressive durability. It's a portable SSD that's roughly the size of a credit card, and right now you can pick up the 1TB model for $90, $70 off and the lowest we've seen it go at Amazon, or save $100 on the 2TB model, dropping the price down to $190. 

With an IP65 weather-resistance rating, it's protected against both water and dust, and thanks to it's elastomer exterior it can survive drops of up to 3 meters. It boasts speedy performance too, with data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second. It uses a USB-C connection and is compatible with Mac, Windows and Android devices. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your orders in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.