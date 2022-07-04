Save Up to $100 on a New Desk During This Fourth of July Sale

With an increase in flexible work-from-home and remote work options across businesses, having a comfortable environment that encourages productivity is crucial. Setting up an office at home requires investments into a desk and chair, as well as other things like computer accessories and decor. You don't have to break the bank to get your ideal work-from-home set up with that will enhance your office space.

FlexiSpot's Fourth of July sales event, which runs from now until July 6, includes deals on modern and affordable desks, chairs, and accessories. Free 48-hour shipping to the contingous United States is a plus. You can save $40 and get more desktop space with the (now on sale for $300) or get the (a savings of $20).

The is now $100 off, so you can grab it for just $400. It includes three USB charging ports, height adjustment, and a storage drawer. Get ergonomic chairs like this (now $300) for $50 off, and the (a savings of $70). This sale also includes an . The queen-sized bed comes with a 10-year warranty and is $150 off.