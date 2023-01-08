Save Over 90% on Microsoft Office 2021 and Get Lifetime Access for Just $30

There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey.

Lifetime access to the 2021 professional suite of Office apps would typically cost you a whopping $349. But right now, StackSocial is offering a chance to grab a lifetime license for just $30, which is over 90% off the usual price, and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen. And this license is a one-time purchase, which means you can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) that Microsoft offers for these essential apps.

This deal is available through Jan. 15, but has already sold out for Mac users. Windows users who don't want to miss out on these savings should get their order in sooner rather than later.

StackSocial's deal is a phenomenal bargain when compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 a year. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office, too, but it has far fewer features.

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) But at a price this good, this deal is sure to sell out fast, so take the plunge while you can.