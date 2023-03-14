Save Over $80 on One of Our Absolute Favorite Pairs of Sony Earbuds

If you're looking for a high-end pair of true-wireless earbuds, it doesn't get much better than the Sony WF-1000XM4. They earned a spot on our lists of the best-sounding earbuds, best noise-canceling earbuds and the best earbuds overall for 2023, and right now you've got a chance to snag a pair at a serious discount. Amazon currently has them on sale for $198, which saves you $82 compared to the list price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While these Sony earbuds are now around two years old, CNET's resident audio expert David Carnoy remains impressed with them, thanks to a series of software updates that allows them to compete with some more recent models. In addition to high-fidelity audio and LDAC formats, they also support multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to two devices at a time.

They're equipped with Sony's V1 processor, which provides top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities, and have four internal microphones for impressive, clear audio during hands-free phone calls. The earbuds themselves boast an eight-hour battery life, which is bumped up to 24 hours total with the charging case, and have an IPX4 weather-resistance rating, so they're protected against sweat and splashing.

And if you're looking for a different pair of earbuds, or prefer over-ear headphones, you can check out our full roundup of deals for even more bargains.