Save Over 50% on a Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone With This Coupon

Learning a new language can be a wonderfully fulfilling experience, but especially as an adult it can be challenging. Apps like Rosetta Stone aim to make that process more approachable. Although these apps can be costly, you can avoid a recurring subscription charge every month by snagging this lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $180 at StackSocial when you use the coupon code ROSETTA at checkout. It's one of our favorite language-learning apps and a lifetime license normally costs closer to $400. The deal even undercuts the current $199 offer available directly at Rosetta Stone right now.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can get a lot out of this deal.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.