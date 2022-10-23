Save Over $40 on Apple's Sleek Magic Trackpad 2 Today Only at Woot

One of the biggest advantages of being an Apple user is the wide variety of sleek accessories out there that can make your devices even more convenient. However, they share the same drawback as all Apple products: They're pricey and Apple almost never offers discounts directly. But right now, Woot is offering a rare chance to pick up the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 on sale for just $85, which saves you $44 compared to the . This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and may sell out before then, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Magic Trackpad 2 offers an easier way to navigate your Apple devices, and is compatible with most iPad, MacBook and iMac models. With its edge-to-edge design, the Magic Trackpad 2 offers roughly 30% more surface area than the original model, plus a lower profile, so it's easier and more comfortable to use. It's also equipped with four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface, which can detect subtle differences in pressure, which makes using it feel more natural and intuitive. It can connect to your Apple device wirelessly over Bluetooth or with a Lightning cable connection, and it has an impressive battery life of roughly a month before needing to recharge.

Artists should also note that this trackpad cannot be used with either model of the Apple Pencil and is not designed to be a digital drawing pad.