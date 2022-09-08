Save Over $300 on a Roomba E6 When You Shop Refurbished at Woot

Robot vacuums have come a long way since they first hit shelves over two decades ago, which means that you don't have to break the bank to get powerful cleaning abilities. There are tons of simple and affordable models out there, and right now you can snag one for even less. Today only, Woot has a selection of factory reconditioned Roomba E6 vacuums on sale for just $99, saving you $350 compared to what one would cost . This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until it's sold out, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.

According to Woot, all models have undergone a 10-point diagnostic assessment as well as a cosmetic inspection, so you can be sure it will look and function like new. Plus, it comes covered by iRobot's 90-day limited warranty in case you run into any issues in the first three months.

The Roomba E6 boasts powerful cleaning capabilities with a three-stage cleaning system and power-lifting suction to help remove dirt and debris from carpets. It's also ideal for pet hair thanks to it's unique multi-surface rubber brushes that don't get tangled and high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of allergens. You can control it using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and as it starts to learn your cleaning habits it will even offer personalized schedules. It has a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and it will automatically return to it's charging base when it's low so you don't have to worry about tracking it down somewhere in your house with a dead battery. And for even more bargains, check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals you can shop right now.