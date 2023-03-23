Save Over $30 on a Rugged Onn Speaker That You Can Take Anywhere

No adventure is complete without a little music, but you probably don't want to bring your pricey $200 speaker when you're roughing it on a hike or camping trip. If you're looking for a rugged and affordable speaker that you don't have to worry about knocking around a bit, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can snag this budget-friendly Onn Bluetooth speaker for just $19 at Walmart, saving you $31 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

For less than $20, this Walmart own-brand Onn speaker isn't going to compete with the sound quality delivered by $100-plus models from Bose and JBL, but it offers all the basic features you need, and it's a decent value. It delivers 40 watts of sound and has a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge. But the main benefit of this speaker is that it's designed to be fairly rugged, and it's completely waterproof with an IPX7 weather-resistance rating. So there's no need to worry about leaving it in the rain or even dropping it in the pool. It also has built-in LED lighting, and it can double as a power bank in case you need to charge your phone in an emergency.

Onn also makes a smaller version of this rugged speaker, and you can snag it right now if you're looking for something even more compact.