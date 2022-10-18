Save Over $1,000 on This 65-Inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV at Amazon

OLED TVs have grown in popularity, thanks to their unparalleled picture quality. Unfortunately, that premium picture also comes at a premium price. But if you're set on an OLED screen, don't fret -- sometimes you can find great deals on OLED TVs.

In fact, right now the 65-inch LG C1 OLED smart TV is on sale at Amazon for just $1,500. That's a 40% discount off the list price, saving you $1,000. This offer won't last long, so be sure to snag one sooner rather than later if you want to get it at this price.

LG's C1 won our Editors' Choice Award and it's a great option for most buyers. It has a minimalist design and packs in over 8 million pixels, along with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. There's even a Filmmaker Mode so that you can optimize how you stream movies for a truly cinematic experience at home. Plus, if you're a gamer, this TV has a lot of features you'll appreciate, including a game optimizer setting with fast response times and low input lag, along with four HDMI inputs and three USB ports. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built in, so you can ask your TV to update you on the weather, add reminders, stream music and more. You can even control other compatible smart home devices.

And if you're after the latest and greatest, the newer LG C2 is also currently discounted -- and you can score one for just $100 more. It's one of our favorite high-end TVs available this year. Whichever model you choose, you'll be getting a great deal.

Read more: LG OLED C1 vs. LG OLED C2: Which High-End TV Should You Buy?