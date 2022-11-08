Save Over $100 on an Already Affordable Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook

While there are some more demanding jobs that will require a full-size laptop or desktop PC, if you want a computer for checking email, browsing the web, streaming shows and other light, web-based work, a Chromebook is probably all you need. These simple, user-friendly devices are already some of the most affordable computers on the market, and right now, you can pick one up for even less. Amazon is offering up to $143 off the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, so you can grab the for $287 or the for $330. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

This Lenovo two-in-one Chromebook boasts some pretty impressive specs for the price. Both models are equipped with 8GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Intel i3 processor, plus a built-in microSD card reader so you can easily expand the storage. The screen is a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen, and it has 360-degree rotation so you can easily switch between laptop and tablet mode. This Lenovo model is also more versatile than some Chromebooks with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It's also worth noting that all Chromebook models have an Auto Update Expiration date, after which Google will no longer provide updates or support. However, this model is covered through June of 2030, so you've got quite a while before you'll have to worry about it.