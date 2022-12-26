Save on Your Next Pair of Glasses With Up to 50% Off at EyeBuyDirect

In the market for a new pair of glasses? If you're still shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, it may be time to make the switch to shopping online. Not only does it make it easy to compare dozens of different styles and prices, but there are also tons of deals and sales out there, so it can end up saving you some cash as well. Right now, EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite online glasses vendors -- is offering up to 50% off tons of different styles so you can grab your next pair at a serious discount. This sale runs from now until Jan. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this sale, you can save up to $64 on your next pair of glasses, though there are a few restrictions. These discounts can't be combined with any other offers, and there aren't any deals available on designer frames from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Arnette, or Vogue Eyewear. But you can still save big on tons of other stylish pairs, like these classic . You can pick them up on sale for $64, which is $14 off, and they come with a carrying case. There are even some sunglasses that you can pick up on sale, like these cool , which are $11 off right now, dropping the price down to $28.

And for even more bargains, be sure to check out our roundup of the best online glasses and contacts deals that you can take advantage of right now.