CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save on Your Next Pair of Glasses With Up to 50% Off at EyeBuyDirect

Now through Jan. 10, you can shop hundreds of different frames and styles on sale for as much as half off.
2 min read
A pair of Hepburn glasses frames from EyeBuyDirect against a blue background.
EyeBuyDirect

In the market for a new pair of glasses? If you're still shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, it may be time to make the switch to shopping online. Not only does it make it easy to compare dozens of different styles and prices, but there are also tons of deals and sales out there, so it can end up saving you some cash as well. Right now, EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite online glasses vendors -- is offering up to 50% off tons of different styles so you can grab your next pair at a serious discount. This sale runs from now until Jan. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at EyeBuyDirect

With this sale, you can save up to $64 on your next pair of glasses, though there are a few restrictions. These discounts can't be combined with any other offers, and there aren't any deals available on designer frames from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Arnette, or Vogue Eyewear. But you can still save big on tons of other stylish pairs, like these classic Bessie Cat Eye rose gold frames. You can pick them up on sale for $64, which is $14 off, and they come with a carrying case. There are even some sunglasses that you can pick up on sale, like these cool Disclosure round sunglasses, which are $11 off right now, dropping the price down to $28. 

And for even more bargains, be sure to check out our roundup of the best online glasses and contacts deals that you can take advantage of right now. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.