Save on Top-Rated Fitbit Fitness Trackers With Our Exclusive Coupon Codes

Fitbit makes some of the finest fitness trackers on the market, earning the overall top spot on our list of the best trackers available in 2022. And right now, you can get your hands on one for less. When you use the promo code FITCNET50, you can save $50 on the , dropping the price down to $100. Or you can save $80 on the when you use the promo code FITCNET80, dropping the price down to $150. There's not a set expiration on these offers, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

For most people's needs and fitness level, the is the best fitness tracker on the market right now. Which is why we named it our all-around favorite model on the market in 2022. It has a sleek design and a vibrant full-color display that makes it easy to check your pace, distance, heart rate and much more on the fly. It also has some more advanced features, like a built-in ECG function and blood-oxygen monitoring.

The is the more advanced of the two models on sale right now, and has plenty of features that puts it a little closer to smartwatch territory. In addition to all the fitness tracking capabilities of the Charge 5, the Versa 4 also has tons of other helpful features. You can get pair it with your phone to get turn-by-turn directions, see call, text and calendar alerts on your wrist and tap to pay by connecting it to Google Wallet. It also boasts an impressive six-day battery life, and it's waterproof up to 50 meters.