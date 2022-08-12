Save on This Back-To-School Must-Have at Stanley

Stanley is know for making high-quality drinkware that is built to last. Kids can be, well, kids. Get them something you know will survive bumps, spills and drops. The is the perfect size for kids to use during the school day, at the playground or at home. You can get two of these fun travel tumblers for just $30 from now until Aug. 19 (save $10).

The Adventure Quencher Travel Tumblers are vacuum insulated that will keep things at the ideal temperature for hours. Keep things hot for up to 4 hours and iced for up to 20 hours. So have no fear in sending your child off to school with a warm beverage in winter or a cool one for the hotter months. The tumbler itself is crafted from stainless steel and is BPA-free. It comes with a screw-on three-position lid, and a reusable straw. The Adventure Quencher easily fits in most car cup holders, and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

