Save on Tax Software Like H&R Block, TurboTax and More Ahead of Deadline Day

Tax season is upon us, which means it's high time you thought about upgrading your tax software for 2023. Most taxpayers have to complete their 2022 tax return by the April 18 deadline. If you're looking for some affordable tax software to help you out, there are several options available at a discount right now, and even ways to submit your return for free. Check out some of our favorite tax software deals below and be sure to peruse our Tax Tips collection for more ways to get the biggest refund possible.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a simple tax return, you can use the TurboTax Free Edition and file for free. Simply import your W-2, answer some basic questions about your life and get your maximum refund. If your situation isn't super complex, this is the software to check out.

Brandon Douglas/CNET; H&R Block As well as offering a free online option for simple returns, H&R Block's deluxe plans are discounted as low as $35 for tax season. If you have child care and dependent care expenses, itemized deductions, rental income or other complexities, there are filing options for you.

Brandon Douglas/CNET; TaxSlayer Save 25% on Classic and Premium filing tiers at TaxSlayer with the code SAVE25, dropping prices to as low as $22. TaxSlayer is our top pick for freelancers or gig workers and its Self Employed plan is also 25% off with that code.

