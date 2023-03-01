Steam Deck Evolves Venus, Jupiter Cozy Up 'Stranger Things' Prequel Windows 11 Gets iPhone Messages Ted Lasso Biscuits Ice Cream 'The Mandalorian' Recap 15 Unhealthy Foods That Aren't Women's History Month Films, Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Save on Tax Software Like H&R Block, TurboTax and More Ahead of Deadline Day

That tax deadline creeps around each year, but you can be prepared for it this time with discounts on popular tax software.

CNET Commerce headshot
CNET Commerce
2 min read

Tax season is upon us, which means it's high time you thought about upgrading your tax software for 2023. Most taxpayers have to complete their 2022 tax return by the April 18 deadline. If you're looking for some affordable tax software to help you out, there are several options available at a discount right now, and even ways to submit your return for free. Check out some of our favorite tax software deals below and be sure to peruse our Tax Tips collection for more ways to get the biggest refund possible.
Sarah Tew/CNET

TurboTax

File for free

If you have a simple tax return, you can use the TurboTax Free Edition and file for free. Simply import your W-2, answer some basic questions about your life and get your maximum refund. If your situation isn't super complex, this is the software to check out.

See at TurboTax
Brandon Douglas/CNET; H&R Block

H&R Block

Deluxe plans from $35

As well as offering a free online option for simple returns, H&R Block's deluxe plans are discounted as low as $35 for tax season. If you have child care and dependent care expenses, itemized deductions, rental income or other complexities, there are filing options for you.

See at H&R Block
Brandon Douglas/CNET; TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer

25% off

Save 25% on Classic and Premium filing tiers at TaxSlayer with the code SAVE25, dropping prices to as low as $22. TaxSlayer is our top pick for freelancers or gig workers and its Self Employed plan is also 25% off with that code. 

See at TaxSlayer

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.