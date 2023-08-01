X
Take Up to $500 Off Select Motorola Phones With These Back-to-School Discounts

While you grab everything you need to get back to class, get a budget-friendly Motorola phone with these device deals.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian Marlow
The Motorola Edge Plus 2023 and Edge Plus 2022, as well as the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, are displayed against a blue background.
Motorola/CNET

Phones are some of our most used devices. They connect us with friends and family, allow us to order essentials in just seconds, capture our memories with photos and videos, get us where we're going with GPS, and much more. If you're looking to upgrade your phone, but don't want to pay top dollar, Motorola has some fabulous back-to-school deals. You can take advantage now through Aug. 5, while supplies last, with discounts of up to $500 on select devices. 

With markdowns available on a number of devices from Motorola's latest lineups, as well as some previous-gen models, you can upgrade your phone at a great price. Below are the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola's own website. 

You may be able to save even more on many of these unlocked phones if you have an older device to trade in for credit. 

However, if you want to see other models that are on sale right now, be sure to check out our roundup of the best phone deals currently available. And for savings on your monthly service plan, we've gathered the best phone plan deals, too. 

