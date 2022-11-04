Save on Select Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sets at Walmart

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Lots of people love Lego, but the popular toy can be a little expensive. However, with the holidays fast approaching, some retailers have already opened the doors to their early Black Friday sales, including Walmart. Right now, select Lego Creator 3-in-1 sets are marked down, helping you get more for less.

The idea of the 3-in-1 Creator sets is that kids get a variety of building options so the set doesn't just get built once and forgotten. We've highlighted a few deals below, but we don't expect these deals to last long, so nab them while you can if you see something you like.

LEGO This deluxe set offers three different 3-in-1 builds, meaning you can get nine unique builds out of this one set, including dinosaurs, safari animals and more. The models can be taken apart over and over again and switched to a new design at any point. However, this bundle is recommended for those age 7 and up, due to the small parts and difficulty level of the builds.

LEGO And if you want to swap animals for some cool rigs, check out this Air Blazer building set. Unlike the bundle above, this set only includes one 3-in-1 set, but it allows you to build a nifty helicopter with spinning main and tail rotors, as well as a seaplane and a catamaran.

Other deals on Lego Creator 3-in-1 sets worth checking out:

