Save On Refurbished Wyze Cameras, Smart Locks and More

Making our homes feel more safe and secure is a huge priority for most of us, and these days. you can find helpful products like smart locks and security cameras that make it easier than ever to keep an eye on things and get a little peace of mind while we're away. While these types of devices tend to get pretty expensive -- especially if you want to upgrade your whole home all at once -- there are ways to save. If don't mind refurbished items, Woot has a variety of smart plugs, smart locks and security cameras and more available for less than you'd pay for brand-new models, with prices starting at less than $10. These offers are available now through June 30 while supplies last.

If you want to keep eyes on everything, home security cameras are a good idea. Both the Wyze Cam v3 and the Wyze Cam Pan v2 earned spots on our best list largely due to how affordable each camera is while still offering all of the features you need. The Wyze Cam v3 is a wired camera that delivers video in 1080p HD, offers motion and sound detection and alerts, has two-way audio and more. Plus, it can be used indoors or outside. A single camera is just $24 right now at Woot, though you can grab a four-pack for $68. And if you're looking for an indoor camera that can give you a 360-degree panning capabilities (along with tilting functions), the Cam Pan v2 is a great investment. It also offers two-way audio, motion and sound alerts and 1080p video, and right now you can snag one for $25.

Smart locks are great for a number of reasons, including keyless entry. That means you don't have to dig through your purse or pockets in the dark or while you're carrying in groceries. It has a numbered keypad and a fingerprint reader so you can tell who has come and gone. Plus. when you setup auto-lock, this bolt-lock will automatically lock the door after a set amount of time that you can customize, making it a safer and more convenient option than traditional deadbolts. The Wyze Lock Bolt is marked down to $45 at Woot.

There are plenty of other options worth snagging -- including a two-outlet smart plug for just $9 -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot to find everything you need to upgrade your home. And check out our roundup of other smart home deals to save on a number of other devices for your home including smart lighting, speakers and more.