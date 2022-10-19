Snag a Refurbished iPad Pro for Less, With Prices Starting at $600

Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro line is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.

With the impending release of the iPad Pro M2, if you're looking to snag one of these powerful tablets for less, your best bet is to opt for a previous generation. They're not very easy to track down new, but right now, Woot has a selection of that you can pick up at a significant discount. This sale runs now through Oct 23, but with limited quantities of these refurb models, there's a good chance they could start to sell out before then.

According to Woot, factory reconditioned means that an item was returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition. However, the devices are also covered by a 1-year warranty, just in case anything goes wrong.

There are a few different generations available at this sale, with low prices on refurbished models. If you want a powerful iPad without springing for the latest iPad Pro with the M2 processor, this a good option to consider. The , released in 2020, a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge display, the A12Z Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel camera and both Wi-Fi and cellular support. You can snag the 512GB model for $900, or for $100 more you can get the 1TB model.

The was originally released back in 2018, but is still more than sufficient for web browsing and light work. It's equipped with Apple's A12X Bionic chip with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with identical resolution to the step-up fourth-gen model. Woot has this model available with 1TB of storage and both Wi-Fi and cellular support for just $700.

And the of the 3rd-gen iPad Pro is the lowest priced device in this sale, coming in at just $600, which might be a good option if you're looking to save a little more money and either don't mind the smaller screen size or value the added portability for travel or commuting. Just keep in mind that this model is Wi-Fi only.

While some of these models lack the latest and greatest specs of the aforementioned M2 models, these options are still impressive machines that have a ton of features for both work and play and get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, giving you all-day power. Shop the at Woot to find a model at the size and capacity you're looking for, or check out other iPad deals available now.

