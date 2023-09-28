Save on Office Essentials from Office Depot, Staples and Others
Stock up on everything you need for your office and get huge savings.
The kids have already got their back-to-school gear, so why not treat yourself to a fresh set of office supplies? Picking up new office essentials can make your days a little brighter and bring some joy into otherwise mundane daily tasks. Whether you need some new notebooks, a customizable calendar, ink for your printer or a few fancy pens, these retailers have got you covered. Plus, there are special deals and discounts available.
Office Depot has everything you need to set up your new office space or spruce up an old one. Right now, you can get 20% off the entire site with the code FALL20. You can grab all your office supplies and they even have coffee.
Walmart has a wide selection of office supplies available for up to 45% off. You can find a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block out that chatty coworker, organize your workspace with labels and sticky tabs or surprise everyone with a new coffee maker for the break room -- the options are endless. And once you've grabbed everything you need for the office, you can browse other goodies.
It seems like the printer is always out of ink or toner when you need it the most. But you can make sure that doesn't happen anymore with Staples' fall sale. Right now, you can stock up on all inks and toners and then get 30% back in rewards with the code 88578.
FedEx does a lot more than deliver packages. Right now, you can get 20% off all print orders over $150 with the code AFL420. This would be the perfect time to order a personalized calendar for your desk, banners or signs for your workplace or whatever else you need.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Office Depot, Staples, Walmart and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers