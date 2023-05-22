Save on Frames From Ray-Ban, Oakley and More With These GlassesUSA Coupon Codes

With summer just around the corner, now's a great time to update your look for the new season. And whether you're a prescription glasses wearer who wants to try out some new frames, or you just need a new pair of shades for lounging poolside, you can snag some for less right now at GlassesUSA. GlassesUSA is one of our favorite places to shop for new glasses online thanks to its wide selection of styles, and right now it's offering big savings on frames and more, including a chance to snag a pair for free. Most offers are only guaranteed through May 29, so be sure get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

GlassesUSA has a few different offers you can take advantage of right now. If you're a glasses wearer looking for serious style, you can use the coupon code ICON30 to save 30% on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and Persol eyeglass frames with basic Rx lenses. Or, you can save 15% on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and Persol sunglasses with the coupon code VIP15-HGY76-2504GH. And if you want to pick up a few different looks, you can use the coupon code BOGOFREE to get two pairs for the price of one. This offer can include one pair of premium frames, which excludes designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and the discount is automatically applied to the cheaper pair. And people who prefer contacts can take advantage of 25% savings on all lenses with the coupon code CONTACTS25.

There are a few other GlassesUSA offers available, so be sure to check out the sale page for the full list of offers, and you can check out our roundup of all the best glasses and contacts deals for even more bargains.