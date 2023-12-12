Save on Food Delivery Services During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is synonymous with food -- lots and lots of food. But shopping, prepping and cooking meals for gatherings, especially if you have a big group of family and friends, can be a lot. Luckily, there are countless food delivery services that can make meals easier for you, both this season and beyond. Services such as Butcher Box, Thrive Market and others offer premium meats and fresh organic groceries delivered straight to your door. Give yourself a gift -- and save some money while you're at it.

Omaha Steaks/Screenshot by CNET Omaha Steaks Save 50% on select Christmas bundles See at Omaha Steaks Steaks are great on their own, but steaks bundled with chicken, jumbo franks, beef meatballs and more are unbeatable. Omaha Steaks is offering 50% off on select Christmas bundles right now. One of the more appealing bundles includes four 5-ounce butcher's cut filet mignons, four 4-ounce air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, four 6-ounce PureGround filet mignon burgers, one 18-ounce package of fully cooked beef meatballs, and Omaha Steaks seasoning. There's even dessert: You'll get free caramel apple tartlets. This bundle typically retails for $312 but can be purchased for $150. Shipping is free. See at Omaha Steaks

