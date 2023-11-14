Save on Flights, Hotels and More With the OneAir Elite Plan for Just $80

Traveling is all kinds of fun but it can be an expensive endeavor. Booking flights is never going to be cheap and sometimes booking hotels can cost even more, so it's always wise to try and save some money whenever you get the chance. The run-up to Black Friday is a great time to do just that and StackSocial is now offering the OneAir Elite plan for just $80.

That price is a massive 89% off the usual asking price of around $790, but it's a discount that is only going to be around for a few days. You're definitely going to want to get your order in soon if you want to get the best deal available.

The OneAir Elite plan can save you up to $2,000 on every trip and you'll get deal alerts to some of the top destinations all around the globe. You'll be able to quickly and easily book flights, hotels, and even rental cars all while getting prices that would otherwise not be available to you.

This subscription is a lifetime offer, meaning you can book your dream vacation whenever you like and explore the world at a budget to suit you, not the airlines. There are other benefits as well, including personal 1-on-1 Business & First Class flight planning support and much more. All you have to do is get your lifetime membership ordered before the deal comes to a close in just a few days' time.