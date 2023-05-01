Save On Everything From Tools to Towels at Amazon's Overstock Sale

Amazon makes more than just smart speakers and e-readers. The online retailer also makes tons of everyday essentials under its Amazon Basics brand and, right now, you've got a great chance to stock up on some of these household necessities for less. Amazon is currently offering big discounts on overstocked basics, and you can save up to 66% on everything from sheets and towels to charging cables to kitchen tools and much, much more. There's no telling how long these deals will last, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are hundreds of items on sale, so no matter what household basics you're looking for, there's a good chance you'll find them for less right now. If you need a new fan to help you deal with the summer heat, you can grab this three-speed tower fan for just $41, saving you $17 compared to the usual price. Or, if you need some help falling and staying asleep, you could grab this 12-pound weighted blanket for just $32, which is $25 off the usual price.

You'll even find some basic tech on sale, like this 10,000-mAh portable power bank that you can snag for $15, $13 off. Or you can just use this sale to stock up on everyday essentials like garbage bags, and grab this 62-pack for just $14, saving you $10. And there are tons of other discounted basics available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection before these deals are gone.