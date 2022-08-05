Save On Echo and Smart Plug Bundle, Plus Up to 70% Off Other Amazon Devices

If you have been holding out on investing in smart home devices, now is a great time to consider upgrading your home. Smart speakers, plugs, lamps and displays are a convenient way to make daily activities easier and less time consuming, and right now, Woot has used on sale, with discounts of up to 70% off. If you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes, used devices can save you a lot of money.

And if you add a smart plug and an Echo device to your cart, you'll automatically score an additional $11 off, bringing the price of your smart plug to just 99 cents. These offers are available now through Aug. 13, while supplies last, but some items have already started to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner, rather than later.

Smart displays are It's a great way to set alarms, display photos, make video calls and much more. Whether you place it by your bedside or in a high traffic area like the living room or kitchen, it will help you keep up with your daily tasks and stay connected. You can get a used 1st-gen Echo Show 5 for $25 during this deal. If you want a bigger display, the is 65% off, bringing the price to $45 or the 2nd gen is 70% off right now, meaning you'll pay just $70.

Used smart speakers are a great way to stream music, control connected smart home devices, call friends and more. You can get one for $18 right now. Or snag a speaker for $12. There are other options available, too, like the $13 smart lamp for kids and a $25 for the 4th-gen Echo Dot.

And remember, while the are $12 each, if you bundle a plug with an Echo device, it will be just 99 cents at checkout. They work with Alexa so you can schedule when to power on your devices or turn them on and off via voice control.