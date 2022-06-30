Save on Durable Luggage for Your Next Trip at Macy's

If you have a trip coming up and you don't have any new luggage, don't fret. You can head over to . If you have a large family and you need a ton of luggage, you can find that here as well as individual luggage sizes for easier, on-the-go travel with some products seeing additional discounts using the offer code FOURTH at checkout.

Do you love duffel bags but hate carrying them? Right now you can grab a for just $110. This duffel has a front zippered pockets as well as the ability to hold up to 49 liters. Prefer a rollable suitcase? If so, DKNY's is available for $148 (save $277). You have the option to get this suitcase in three colors: Wine, primrose and ash, making it easy to find your luggage wherever you are.

If you love DKNY but you don't want a hard-body suitcase, then you can go ahead and pick up this lightweight for just $70 (save $130). This bag is similar to a duffel, but it's made with satin fabric instead.

In some cases, you'll come across luggage sets on sale, but most of the items are sold separately. That said, there are plenty of options for just every travel need. So, whether you're traveling by car, plane or train, you'll find affordable luggage at Macy's today.

