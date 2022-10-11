Prime Day Deals Still Available Pixel 7 Pro Review Pixel Watch Review Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Black Hole Curiosity Brain Cells in Dish Play Pong Wear Socks to Bed
Deals

Save On Dungeons and Dragons Player Handbooks and Campaigns During Amazon Prime Day

Get your dice ready, D&D books are up to 50% off this Amazon Prime Day.
Dungeons and Dragon Core Rulebooks Gift Set

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Over the pandemic, my husband and I really got into Dungeons and Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game that combines collaborative storytelling with probability and luck, based on your dice rolls. If you approach your campaign with enthusiasm and put effort into your character and roleplaying, you'll have a fun, unique experience. 

So far my husband and I have played a few one-shots and a couple of campaigns, and everything we've played has fed the addiction. We now have a house full of every kind of dice, dice towers, miniatures, fantasy art and, most importantly, player's handbooks and campaigns. If you've ever wanted to try the game out, now's your chance. Nearly all the player's handbooks and campaign books are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Most of the books are on sale for 30% to 50% off right now, making it a great time to start your collection of books or add to it. The Player's Handbook is an essential read for new and returning players, as it contains all the rules and guidance you'll need to play successfully in a campaign. You can snag it for just $23 today (save $27). Or get the complete starter's set, the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set, for only $86 (save $84). This set includes a special edition foil cover with a slipcase, Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a  dungeon master's screen. You can find some of the newer campaigns on sale as well, including Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Set, or Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos

