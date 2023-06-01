Save On Chargers, Tablet Cases and More at Woot's Tech Accessories Sale

In the market for a new e-reader? What about a new monitor for your home office? If so, then you'll want to check out Woot's hodgepodge tech and accessories sale, where you can save on everything from wall chargers to tablet covers and much more. There are deals on both new and refurbished items, and you can take an extra $3 off your order with the promo code ACCESSORIES3. This sale runs until June 5, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so there's a good chance some items will sell out before then.

There's a pretty random assortment of items available at this sale, but there's still a few good bargains to be had. This Dell 22-inch monitor features a full HD LED display, a tilt-adjustable stand and both HDMI and VGA ports. It's currently $20 off, dropping the price down to $120. And if you want to take hundreds of books with you on the go, you can snag this refurb model of the 2015 Kindle Paperwhite for just $25. It has 4GB of storage, a six-inch touchscreen display and a built-in light so it's easy to see in most environments.

Even if you don't need any new tech, there are plenty of accessories you can pick up at this sale. You can grab this refurbished 12W Apple wall charger for just $15, or protect your iPad with this $30 cover. Or snag this sleek black leather sleeve for the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $63, which saves you $82 compared to the usual price. There's a few other accessories on sale, so be sure to check out the entire selection before these deals are gone.