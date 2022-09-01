Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Save on Chargers, Cases, Stands and More With Twelve South's Labor Day Sale

Now through Sept. 5, you can save 12% on Twelve South's sleek phone, laptop and tablet accessories sitewide.
Two MacBooks on an expanded and collapsed Curve Flex laptop stand.
Twelve South

Convenient cases, adapters and other accessories can help you make the most of your phone, laptop and other devices that you use on a daily basis. And right now, you can pick some up at a discount. Twelve South makes a whole ecosystem of handy gadgets and accessories for your devices, and right now it's offering 12% off sitewide at its ongoing Labor Day sale. All these deals expire at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) on Monday, Sept. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

Most Twelve South gear is designed specifically for Apple devices, so you'll iPhone, MacBook or iPad users will find tons of great discounted accessories at this sale. If you use a MacBook as your primary computer, and want a more permanent workstation at home, you could pick up the $70 Curve Flex laptop stand, which is $10 off right now. It allows you to raise your MacBook up to eye level and adjust the angle of the keyboard, and it folds flat so you can take it on the go. 

Or grab the HoverBar Duo for hands-free iPad use. The adjustable arm holds your iPad at any angle, and it can be used with the weighted desk stand, or by clamping it to a shelf or table. It's also on sale for $70, $10 off the usual price. And if you're tired of charging cables cluttering your nightstand, you could pick up this HiRise 3 three-in-one wireless charging dock. It delivers 20 watts of power, can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once, and is on sale for $80, $20 off the usual price.

There are also discounts on cases, USB-C hubskeyboards and much more. And for even more savings, check out our roundup of all the best Labor Day deals that you can shop right now.

