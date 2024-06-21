Save on Big Name Mac Games Including Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village and More

Modern Macs powered by Apple silicon are the best yet, and the latest Apple portables are among the best laptops out there, thanks to a combination of computing power and battery life. Macs might not be known for their gaming prowess but the M1, M2 and M3 chips have helped to change that. Now is the perfect time to flesh out your game collection by way of this new Mac App Store sale. There are some huge names involved including Death Stranding Director's Cut and Resident Evil Village, but that's just the start. And prices starting from just $3, these deals are hard to ignore.

There are currently 13 different Mac apps included in this sale, and while some are better than others there is sure to be something for everyone. You don't need to do anything special to get these prices either, but do keep in mind that they won't be around for long and that buying your new favorite game now is the only way to make sure you lock these prices in.

The full list of games currently available via this Mac App Store sale includes:

You'll of course enjoy a better gaming experience with a newer Mac with a more powerful chip, so make sure to check the minimum specs before buying your new game. Need to upgrade to get the most out of your Mac gaming experience? Be sure to check out our collection of the best MacBook deals to make sure you save money there, too.