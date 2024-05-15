Save on Beds and Bedding During Sleep Number's Memorial Day Sale

If you're struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night, your body probably isn't getting the restorative rest it requires. It's possible your bed could be contributing to your sleepless nights. Picking up a new mattress or some new bedding could be exactly what you need to improve your sleep, and right now Sleep Number is offering significant savings. Sleep Number's Memorial Day sale is going on right now and brings up to 50% off smart beds, pillows, bedding and other items for your bedroom.

Sleep Number makes some of the best pillows around. The company is also responsible for one of the best luxury mattresses money can buy. Sleep Number has continued to innovate over the years and has created a few smart beds that are worth considering. These smart beds were designed to help relieve pressure by giving you the option to adjust the firmness of your mattress. With the smart technology, you'll also be able to learn more about the quality of your sleep and find ways to improve it. If a smart bed was out of your budget before, now might be the right time to snag one.

Right now, you can save 50% off a Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed. This bed typically retails for around $5,499 but you can pick it up for $2,750. This is the price for a queen mattress but this model is available in other sizes, ranging from twin XL to California king. If you want the integrated base, that'll run you an additional $449 and go up depending on your customizations. This mattress is gel-infused and offers temperature balancing to help move heat away from your body while you sleep. It also responds to your movements and will automatically adjust the firmness on each side.

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, check out the classic Sleep Number c2 smart bed starting at only $990. This is the price for the queen model but there are other sizes available. The c2 smart bed is comfortably breathable with ceramic gel layers that keep you cool. It also has adjustable firmness and will help to relieve pressure points.

As for bedding, Sleep Number is offering BOGO 50% off its pillows and sheets. You can also save 30% off Sleep Number's furniture to enhance your bedroom. Now, if Sleep Number's sale isn't appealing to you, consider browsing our roundup of the best mattress sales happening right now. Hopefully, you'll find something that fits your needs and budget.