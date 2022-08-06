Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Save on Back-to-School Basics with Threadsy

Stock your kid's closet for the school year without breaking the bank.
School is right around the corner, and with that comes the dreaded expense of back-to-school shopping. Threadsy can help you save a little cash on some quality clothing staples for your kids: From now until Aug. 30, you can save 15% off select T-shirts, hoodies, polos and more by using the code RECESS at checkout.

Threadsy sells brands you already know and love like Hanes, Gidan and Champion. And you can buy as much or as little as you need, there is no minimum required for purchase. Threadsy makes it inexpensive to stock up on the basics. For instance, you can snag a plain men's Hanes T-shirt for under $4. Threadsy is also a good source for for school uniform pieces like this Hanes youth jersey knit polo or this Nublend fleece crew sweatshirt, both for under $10. All Threadsy clothing comes without logos -- giving you the opportunity to personalize it yourself. 

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

