Save on Back-to-School Basics with Threadsy

School is right around the corner, and with that comes the dreaded expense of back-to-school shopping. Threadsy can help you save a little cash on some quality clothing staples for your kids: From now until Aug. 30, you can save 15% off select T-shirts, hoodies, polos and more by using the code RECESS at checkout.

Threadsy sells brands you already know and love like Hanes, Gidan and Champion. And you can buy as much or as little as you need, there is no minimum required for purchase. Threadsy makes it inexpensive to stock up on the basics. For instance, you can snag a for under $4. Threadsy is also a good source for for school uniform pieces like this or this both for under $10. All Threadsy clothing comes without logos -- giving you the opportunity to personalize it yourself.