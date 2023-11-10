Save on Attractions and Experiences With These Coupon Deals

Planning trips and special moments for you and your loved ones just makes life a little sweeter. But travel experiences can be expensive, especially if you have a big gang. Fortunately, there are regular deals and discounts available online. Right now, Groupon, Viator and several other travel sites can help you save big on your next excursion.

Viator Viator Up to 12% off See at Viator Viator lets you find and book things to do, including tours of popular attractions and interesting events. It doesn't matter where you live or where you're planning to visit, Viator has you covered with something to do. If you book now, you can save 10% off all orders and 12% off if your order is over $200. Use code CNTSAVE to get your discount. See at Viator

Tripadvisor Tripadvisor 10% off See at Tripadvisor If Tripadvisor is your preferred site for bookings, then you can also save on your next activity. Tripadvisor is offering 10% off its Things to Do selections with the code CNET10, including tours, museum entry and much more. See at Tripadvisor

Groupon Groupon Save 30% on local experiences See at Groupon Groupon has deals on everything from massages to museum tickets, and everything in between. And the site is currently offering 30% off all local experiences with the code HEYTHERE. This would be the perfect opportunity to explore your city. See at Groupon

Elena Noviello/Getty GetYourGuide Save 10% See at GetYourGuide Live your best life or at least have a few amazing experiences with GetYourGuide. Right now, you can save 10% off your next great adventure. Simply register with your email address to receive your discount. See at GetYourGuide

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Groupon, Viator and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.