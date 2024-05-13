Save on Apple's Latest iPad Air Models With a $29 Discount, Freebies and More

Apple announced its first new tablets since 2022 recently, including two new iPad Air models to the lineup. There are plenty of reasons to choose the new model, and several top retailers are already taking preorders. The tablet won't go on sale until May 15, but there are some deals to be had if you know where to look, too.

While these iPad Airs sport the older Liquid Retina technology, rather than the mini-LED of previous Pros or the tandem OLED of the newest M4 iPad Pro, it's still nothing to sneeze at. And these models come at a fraction of the cost of the latest iPad Pro, starting at just $599, so it might just be worth the splurge.

How much does the iPad Air cost?

The 11-inch model of Apple's newest iPad Air features landscape speakers with spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, and the 13-inch model provides extra bass, to really boost the audio impact. And while these tablets may be rocking the slightly older M2 chip, they still promise to pack a punch. As previously mentioned, the baseline 11-inch model with 128GB of storage is available for just $599, or you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $100 more. There are also 512GB and 1TB models available for $899 and $1,099, respectively.

Keep in mind, the iPad Air isn't the only new option in town. If you're looking for an Apple tablet that's a little more cutting-edge and robust, the newest iPad Pro might be the right fit for you. These new Pro models promise to impress, with upgrades to the FaceTime camera placement and a thinner redesign that makes for a more portable device. And if you elect for the Pro over the Air, you'll breeze right past the M3 chip, as Apple has loaded the latest iPad Pro with the powerful M4 chip, bringing the potency to handle its brand-new Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays (blasting out 1,600 nits of brightness in HDR) and much more. But these upgrades come at a price, with the base model starting at $999. You can preorder the iPad Pro right now.

We also anticipate that we'll start seeing plenty of iPad deals on older models soon, which may be a better option for budget-conscious buyers who don't mind a previous-gen model.

Ready to invest in a new iPad Air? We've got the skinny on how to nab the ultrathin iPads and accessories. You can preorder from Apple right now, and we'll update this page as new offers become available at other retailers, so keep checking back.

Best iPad Air preorder deals

Apple Save with trade-in credit, cash back You can preorder a new iPad Air model right now at Apple, starting at $599. The iPad Air's arrival date is May 15, and orders are set to ship out next week. Though we aren't seeing direct discounts on the latest iPad Airs yet, you can score up to $580 in trade-in credit toward your new device if you have an older iPad you don't mind giving up. Also, people who preorder with an Apple Card can save a little extra, with up to 3% cash back on their purchase. See at Apple

Best Buy Save with trade-in credit, free items with purchase Best Buy doesn't have direct discounts on the iPad Air models right now, but it's offering freebies with your preorder. New and returning subscribers can get three free months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music, four free months of Apple Arcade and one free month of MLS Season Pass. Three free months of Apple Fitness Plus are also included, but this offer is limited to new subscribers only. If you have a previous model iPad you're willing to part with, Best Buy is also offering a trade-in credit of up to $310 for qualifying devices. $599 at Best Buy

Walmart No current savings Walmart doesn't have any special discount currently available on the newest iPad Airs, but you can still secure one for preorder from this retailer. If we see any discounts, we'll update you the moment they appear. $599 at Walmart

Target Save with Target RedCard Target is offering all four colors of the new iPad Air models for preorder, but there are no direct discounts currently available. Target RedCard holders can save 5% on this purchase, though, which is nothing to sneeze at, and the free shipping can save you even more. $599 at Target

B&H Save with trade-in credit, cash back Though B&H isn't currently offering any discounts on Apple's newest iPad Air models, you can still preorder one. If you have another Apple device you're willing to part with, whether it's an iPad, a Mac or an Apple Watch, you can score a trade-in credit to bring down the price. Depending on the device, this could make your new Air free. There's also another way to save. If you use the B&H Payboo credit card for your purchase, you'll get the tax back as cash back. That could be a pretty decent chunk of change, depending on where you live. $599 at B&H