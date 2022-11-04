Learn About Your Health, Ancestry and More With up to $100 Off 23andMe DNA Tests

Looking to learn a little more about your own body? A DNA test can provide a lot of insights, and right now you can snag one of our favorites of the year at a bargain. Amazon has marked down by up to 50% for a limited time, with prices starting at just $79.

There are three different test kits you'll find discounted at this sale. If you're looking for a great deal, consider the . It is a slight step up from the basic kit, and is on sale for $99 right now, $100 off the usual price. It provides you with reports about your global ancestry and will automatically start building a family tree with any other genetic relatives, as well as providing valuable insights about how your DNA affects your overall health and lifestyle, and whether you're predisposed toward particular health conditions.

If you're looking for the lowest price, the basic may be a good option. It won't deliver as much information as some of the other kits in the sale, but it's a good place to get started and it's discounted to only $79 right now.

And if you want to splurge on the most detailed reports, you can upgrade to the , which is also $100 off right now, bringing the price to $129. It provides all the same data and insights as the Health and Ancestry kit above, with a few additional benefits. The Premium Bundle also includes a one-year premium 23andMe membership, which means you'll get exclusive DNA reports throughout the year with insights about steps you can take to be healthier. It also includes a pharmacogenetics test, which can provide helpful information about how certain medicines will work with your body and genetic makeup.

Before committing to a DNA test, it's good to be aware of how your data will be used. It's possible that your DNA information could be shared with pharmaceutical companies and law enforcement agencies, so be sure to consider your comfort level with that before you do any at-home DNA tests. 23andMe has a privacy page where it outlines how your information is stored and protected. Read our full guide to the best DNA test kits for more information.

