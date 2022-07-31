Save Money and Space With up to 51% Off USX TV Wall Mounts

Whether you just picked up a new TV, or you're just looking for a better place for the one you have, a wall mount is one of the best ways to save some space while also making sure you have an optimal view of your screen. And right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 51% off USX wall mounts, with prices starting at just $13. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

There's several different sizes and styles of mounts discounted at this sale, so you're sure to find one that works for you're new setup. If you're looking for a mount for your living room TV, this versatile is one of the best options you'll find at this sale. It's suited for most TVs between 37 and 75 inches, and tilts both horizontally and vertically. It's on sale for $40 today, which is $23 off the usual price.

If you're looking for a smaller mount for the TV in your kitchen or bedroom, you can pick up this on sale for $21 today, saving you $12 compared to the usual price. It comes pre-assembled and ready to mount, and can extend over 19 inches away from the wall. Be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. There's plenty more on sale, too, including this , and this designed for mobile homes, boats and other large vehicles.