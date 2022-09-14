Save Hundreds With These 1-Day Grade A Refurb iPhone Deals

Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but the sticker price of the latest model can be enough to put a lot of folks off. If you decided against placing an iPhone 14 preorder but still want to upgrade from an older device, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers with prices starting at just $150. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most people. It's a great value , which is still $129 less than buying new from Apple directly even after the iPhone 14's unveiling.

If you want to spend a little less, 2019's iPhone 11 is a more affordable pick with prices for the 64GB model. Though it's no longer the newest model, the iPhone 11 can still be updated to the just-released iOS 16 software, and it's a solid upgrade for anyone that's been holding on to their iPhone 8 for a little too long. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max variants are also on sale if you want a fancier camera or a larger display.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are listed as Grade A refurbs. According to Woot, that means they will exhibit minimal cosmetic damage and that they have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition with a battery that holds at least 85% of its original charge.

This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can score free shipping at the site.