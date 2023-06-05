Save Hundreds on Your Next Flight With a $50 Matt's Flights Premium Subscription

Aviation experts are predicting that this summer will be the busiest season for air travel that we've seen in years, which means you can expect ticket prices to skyrocket. If you don't want to end up overpaying for your next flight, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. Matt's Flights instantly scours the web for the absolute best ticket prices available, and right now you can score a lifetime premium subscription for just $50, saving you $241 compared to the usual price. This offer is only available through June 18, so be sure to get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

A Matt's Flights premium subscription saves you time as well as money by sparing you the headache of having to manually search and compare flights and prices across different services. You get unlimited search requests for both domestic and international flights, and Matt's Flights will send the absolute best prices available straight to your inbox, which includes three or more deals per week. You also get 24/7 email support for one-on-one help planning your flights and trip. If you're looking for ways to save on your upcoming summer vacation, this is a deal you won't want to miss.