Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale

Take advantage of these Samsung Day flash deals before they're gone.
2 min read
Close up of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on a yellow background
Samsung

Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale. 

See at Woot

You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above. But to help you make the most of the remaining hours, we've rounded up some of the best bargains and values available below.
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $170

Save $160

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, named one of our favorite smart watches for 2022, is the best wearable for Android users on the market right now. It runs on Google OS and is packed full of helpful fitness tracking features like an ECG function, body composition analysis, blood-oxygen monitoring and much more. It's also waterproof up to five feet and has a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. This deal is exclusive to the 44mm model in green, though there is 40mm pink gold model on sale as well. 

$170 at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $75

Save $75

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are one of our overall favorite pairs of earbuds on the market in 2022. They feature active noise cancellation so you can tune out the outside world, and a sleek stem-less design that some may find more comfortable than the AirPods Pro. They deliver powerful sound with two-way dynamic speakers, and boast a battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case. However, with an IPX2 water-resistance rating, you should refrain from using them during particularly rigorous workouts or in the rain. 

$75 at Woot
Samsung

Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,850

Save $349

Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV on the market right now. This powerful 4K smart TV features a sleek, modern design with interchangeable bezels that allow it to double as a digital picture frame and blend into your home's decor. It features stunning 4K picture with an advanced processor that automatically optimizes your content, as well as Quantum Dot technology for vivid, lifelike colors. There are a few sizes of the newer 2022 model on sale as well, but our general advice when shopping for a TV is that a slightly older model with a bigger screen is typically a much better value. 

$1,850 at Woot

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.