Save Hundreds on TVs, Monitors and More With Samsung's Latest Sale

Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market, but you don't have to spend top dollar to upgrade your gear with its latest sale. You can get your hands on discounted TVs, phones, projectors, PC monitors and much more. These deals are knocking hundreds off regular prices, making now a great time to pull the trigger on anything you've been eyeing up. We've picked out a few of our favorite deals from the promotion below, but it's well worth checking out the main sale page for much more.

Upgrade to one of Samsung's ultra-premium 8K TVs and enjoy an immersive experience like no other. Both its QN800B and QN900B series models are on sale with instant savings of up to $2,200.

Score a $200 instant savings on Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, meaning the device starts at $1,000. Better yet, if you hand over your old phone you can get a further discount depending on the model you trade-in. Hand in the previous-gen S21 Ultra for $280 credit, or a recent iPhone model for as much as $845 off.

Upgrade your gaming setup with this curved, 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. It features a Quantum Mini LED display, HDR2000 and is as wide as two as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side. It's $500 off right now.

Samsung's M5 smart monitor does double duty as a PC monitor and smart TV with streaming hardware built in. It also works with Wireless DeX and AirPlay 2 which makes it easy to get content from your phone onto the bigger screen. The 43-inch version is also on sale with $100 off.

Shop the entire sale to save on a huge array of Samsung devices. Discounts run as high as 35% for a limited time meaning you can take hundreds off of some of its most recent and popular products right now.

