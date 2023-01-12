Golden Globes Highlights Flight Delays ChatGPT to Rule 2023 Worst Products of CES Apple's Plan for Device Screens WWE's Stephanie McMahon Quits Social Security Benefits CNET Shopping
Save Hundreds on TVs, Monitors and More With Samsung's Latest Sale

With discounts on a huge range of products, Samsung has a deal for everyone right now.

Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market, but you don't have to spend top dollar to upgrade your gear with its latest sale. You can get your hands on discounted TVs, phones, projectors, PC monitors and much more. These deals are knocking hundreds off regular prices, making now a great time to pull the trigger on anything you've been eyeing up. We've picked out a few of our favorite deals from the promotion below, but it's well worth checking out the main sale page for much more. 

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs - Up to $2,200 off

Upgrade to one of Samsung's ultra-premium 8K TVs and enjoy an immersive experience like no other. Both its QN800B and QN900B series models are on sale with instant savings of up to $2,200. 

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,000 - Save $200 + trade-in credit

Score a $200 instant savings on Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, meaning the device starts at $1,000. Better yet, if you hand over your old phone you can get a further discount depending on the model you trade-in. Hand in the previous-gen S21 Ultra for $280 credit, or a recent iPhone model for as much as $845 off. 

See at Samsung

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G95NA gaming monitor: $1,800 - Save $500

Upgrade your gaming setup with this curved, 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. It features a Quantum Mini LED display, HDR2000 and is as wide as two as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side. It's $500 off right now. 

See at Samsung

Samsung 27-inch M5 smart monitor: $220 - Save $30

Samsung's M5 smart monitor does double duty as a PC monitor and smart TV with streaming hardware built in. It also works with Wireless DeX and AirPlay 2 which makes it easy to get content from your phone onto the bigger screen. The 43-inch version is also on sale with $100 off. 

See at Samsung

Samsung sale - Up to 35% off

Shop the entire sale to save on a huge array of Samsung devices. Discounts run as high as 35% for a limited time meaning you can take hundreds off of some of its most recent and popular products right now. 

See at Samsung

