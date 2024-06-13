Save Hundreds on These Samsung Galaxy Tablet Refurbs at Woot

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPads have a hold on the market. But if you're looking for an Android alternative, Galaxy tablets are a great option. Right now Woot has a number of refurbished options available for cheaper than you'd pay for a new model. If you're looking to keep more cash in your pocket and still score a great tablet, you'll need to act fast. While you can shop all month long, inventory is limited and the top models may sell out fast.

Right now you can score our favorite premium Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, for as little as $710 for the 256GB, or $790 for the 512GB model. Even though these tablets are refurbished, the S-Pen is still included with your purchase. The S9 Plus also has a sizeable 12.4-inch AMOLED display and an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating. For reference, a new version of the 512GB model is currently $999 at Amazon, so buying a refurbished model can save you $209 (or $330 over its original list price).

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Of course, for those wanting the ultimate powerhouse, you may want to take this opportunity to snag the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It has a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display and also includes an S Pen, and options start at just $840 at Woot for the 256GB version. Best Buy has the new 256GB model marked down to $1,050 right now, so choosing a refurbished option instead will save you $210. Woot also has the 512GB model for $900 or the 1TB edition for $1,120. That's an impressive difference over buying new.

Note that these models have been factory reconditioned, which means that the item has been restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner. These tablets are also backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty, just in case. Woot has many other tablet options available as well, but you will need to consider how long older models may receive support as you shop. However, if you're looking for solid savings on a Samsung tablet, you'll want to snag these deals before they're gone for good.