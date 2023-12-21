Save Hundreds on the Powerhouse Mac Studio For a Limited Time Only

The M1 Max Mac Studio is an extremely capable desktop computer. Even though it's since been replaced by the M2-equipped model, it comes with a fast CPU and GPU combination and globs of RAM, all in a form factor that won't take up tons of room on your desk. And right now, it's discounted to just $1,500 in a limited-time Woot sale.

Notably, and unlike a lot of Woot deals, this is for a brand new machine with a one-year warranty. At this price, it even costs less than Apple-refurbished models and is hundreds less than this configuration brand new at Best Buy. There is a catch, though -- the deal is only available through Dec. 30 or while supplies last.

This Mac Studio comes with an M1 Max chip that has been paired with 32GB of RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The whole thing comes in an aluminum box that measures just 7.7 inches square and is deathly quiet even when placed under the most demanding of workflows.

Connectivity isn't an issue here, either. There are two USB-A ports with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support as well as four Thunderbolt 4 ports. A pair of USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports can also be found as well as an SD card slot. The connectivity is rounded out by a 3,5mm headphone jack, HDMI output, and a 10-gigabit Ethernet port, too.

Looking to get your hands on one of the newer Mac Studio models, or one with a different configuration? Be sure to check out our collection of the best Mac Studio deals before placing any orders.