Save Hundreds on Samsung TVs and Soundbars at Woot

We all love to be entertained in style. Whether you're streaming hit movies and shows, playing video games or watching live sports, having high quality visuals and crisp audio can give you a near-cinematic experience at home. If you're looking to revamp your entertainment hub without breaking the bank, Woot has factory-reconditioned Frame TVs and new soundbar systems from Samsung available at deep discounts. These offers are only available now through Sunday, March 12, while supplies last.

The Frame TV series from Samsung is famous for its ultrathin design that doubles as digital art when you're not actively watching something. It's a great piece of decor that can make your screen feel like less of a black hole. Whether you use it as a digital picture frame for your own pictures or choose to subscribe to Samsung's and pick from over 1,400 pieces to display with a $6 monthly subscription, it's certainly an elegant choice.

Woot has factory-reconditioned models of The Frame TV from 2020, 2021 and 2022 available in a multitude of sizes, with options from 32- to 85-inch screens. That means these items were returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition and are as close to new as you can get without actually being new. Right now you can get the 55-inch set of the for just $930, while the 85-inch screen will set you back $2,830. The 55-inch model from is available for $820. And if you're looking for the absolute lowest price on a Frame TV, prices for the start at just $330 for its 32-inch option -- though it is worth noting that 32-inch models do not have the 4K resolution that larger sizes offer.

No matter how nice your TV is, great sound quality is hard to come by. There just isn't enough room in flat screens to have more powerful speakers. That's where soundbars come in. One of the best sets in the sale is Samsung's . This sound system has Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, along with nine channels, one subwoofer, two up-firing channels and even a rear speaker kit for truly immersive audio. Plus, it has AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in, includes a Game Pro mode and automatically calibrates upper range tone to fill your space. And right now it's $730, saving you $570. However, you can get your hands on a soundbar with Dolby Audio for , so be sure to shop the to find what works best for your space and budget.

Note that new items in this sale come with a one-year Samsung warranty, while refurbished items come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, just in case. For other more deals on TVs and soundbars, check out our roundups of the best current offers we could find.