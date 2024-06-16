Save Hundreds on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot for a Limited Time

Samsung OLED and QLED TVs Samsung/CNET

Samsung TVs are some of the best on the market. Their LED, OLED and QLED models offer great color, contrast and detail. Although they can run you into the thousands, you can now snag one at a major discount with these deals from Woot. For a limited time, you can save hundreds on refurbished Samsung TVs that have been inspected to ensure that they work like new. These deals end on July 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT or until supplies last.

All Samsung refurbished TVs are covered by Samsung's 90-day warranty. Woot doesn't ship to P.O. Boxes, APO addresses, Hawaii or Alaska. These TVs have been checked to make sure they work as if new. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can get free shipping.

Samsung/CNET Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Series, 50-inch: $620 Save $378 The Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Series is designed with LED lights that offer high contrast and supports 4K imaging. It also offers Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive sound experience. The TV also offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and is compatible with Alexa. This TV normally costs $998, so you save almost $400 with this refurbished TV. $620 at Woot

Samsung/CNET Samsung The Frame QLED 4K, 85-inch: $2,000 Save $2,298 An 85-inch refurbished Samsung The Frame TV is a hefty $2,298 off at Woot. This TV is great for larger spaces and supports 4K images, high contrast, and features Dolby Atmos sound. It also includes 20 complimentary pieces of artwork you can use as an art frame when not watching TV. Samsung designed this with an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that powers The Frame's speedy performance. $2,000 at Samsung

Woot is offering more deals on refurbished Samsung TVs. Note that some of these are slightly older models that might be discontinued, but they still offer great value at a low price. You'll have to look through the entire sale, but these are other deals that stand out.

At these low prices, these TVs are bound to go fast. If you've been looking for a new TV but want to shop around, we have lists of the best TV deals and best outdoor TVs too.