We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Hundreds on Refurbished iPhones Including the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Prices start as low as $145.

Getting a refurbished phone is a great option for those who don't need the latest version of every phone, or for those who want to test out brands that they've never used before. For the die-hard Android user who might want to see what all the Apple hype is about, check out this deal on refurbished iPhones starting as low as $145. The deal only lasts today or until items sell out, so get yours as soon as possible. Four models have already sold out on Woot, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini. 

While Apple only offers its newer refurbished models (iPhone 11 and iPhone 12) for sale, this deal has iPhone 7 through iPhone 12, and includes the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phones have minimal cosmetic damage and battery capacities of at least 85%. All of the phones come unlocked, which means they can pair with any phone carrier of your choice. You can order up to 10 phones at a time, and standard shipping rates will deliver to the phone to you by Prime Day.

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

  • iPhone 11 Pro: 64GB for $450; 256GB for $520; or 512GB for $590
  • iPhone 11 64GB for $340; 128GB for $390; or 256GB for $420

iPhone X

  • iPhone XR: 64GB for $235; 128GB for $260; or 256GB for $320
  • iPhone X: 64GB for $235; or 256GB for $270
  • iPhone XS: 64GB for $255; or 256GB for $290

Other models