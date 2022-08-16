Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180

Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.

If you're looking to snag one of these powerful tablets for less, your best bet is to opt for a previous generation. They're not very easy to track down new, but right now, Woot has a selection of that you can pick up for hundreds less than list price. This sale runs now through Friday, Aug. 19, but with limited quantities of these refurb models, there's a good chance they could start to sell out before then.

According to Woot, factory reconditioned means that an item was returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition. Every device in this sale was refurbished by Apple, but they do not include a power adapter, so you will have to buy one separately. However, the devices are covered by a 60-day warranty (PDF), just in case anything goes wrong.

There are a few different generations available at this sale, with low prices on refurbished models. If you want a powerful iPad without springing for a brand-new fifth-gen iPad Pro, this a good option to consider. The third-gen iPad Pro was originally released back in 2018, but is still more than sufficient for web browsing and light work. It's equipped with Apple's A12X Bionic chip with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with identical resolution to the step-up fourth-gen model. This third-gen starts at just $510 for the 64GB version, with multiple storage options if you want to upgrade. (That hugely undercuts , by the way, which starts at for the same model.)

If you're looking to save a little more money, you might consider the . Starting at $400, this iPad Pro boasts some pretty impressive specs and features for significantly less than the comparable most . It's equipped with a stunning LED-backlit display, as well as a 12-megapixel camera for 4K video recording. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support for fast and seamless connectivity, and a battery life of up to 10 hours for all-day work and play.

And if what you want is an Apple tablet that can handle the day to day, Woot has you covered with the that came out in 2017 for $300, or the , which was released the following year, coming in at $480 to start.

For the most budget-friendly of the lot, the petite from 2016 starts at just $180. Keep in mind, however, that with older models you'll lack some of the more modern features of the aforementioned options, and it won't receive software updates for as long. Shop the at Woot to find a model at the size and capacity you're looking for, or check out other iPad deals available now.

Read more: Best iPad for 2022