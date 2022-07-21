Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone Models in This 1-Day Refurb Sale

Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, with its latest iPhone model often taking the title of best phone to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an affordable upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series devices and saves you hundreds compared with what it would cost you to buy from Apple directly.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to make sure they're in full working condition.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most users. It's a great value , which is $229 less than buying new from Apple directly. The Pro Max version with its fancier camera hardware and larger display is also included in the sale .

The budget pick of the sale is the iPhone 11 with prices for the 64GB model. That's $169 less than what Apple charges for a new iPhone 11 with the same capacity. Though it's no longer the newest model, the iPhone 11 will still get iOS 16 when it's released this fall, and it's a solid upgrade for anyone that's been holding on to their iPhone 8 for a little too long. iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max devices are discounted in the sale, too.

This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can score free shipping at the site.