Save Hundreds on Previous-Gen Samsung Phones at Woot's Refurb Sale

Many of the latest phones on the market come with intimidating price tags of $800 or more, which can make shopping for a new one feel a little daunting. But there are ways to save, especially if you don't need the absolute latest and greatest model. Shopping used, previous-gen devices is a great way to save some serious cash, and right now, you can shop a huge selection of refurbished Samsung phones at Woot, with prices starting at just $136. This sale runs until June 26, but some models have already sold out. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to Woot, all of these refurbished phones are in good condition, but may still exhibit some signs of wear and tear. The retailer notes that outside of their physical appearance, the products are all tested to be in full working condition with batteries that function at a minimum 85% capacity. All of the phones are unlocked and can work with any carrier. Prices start at just $136 for the Galaxy A32, which features a 6.5-inch display, 64GB of storage and 5G support.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Read more: Best Galaxy S23 Deals: Big Trade-In Credits, Gift Card Offers and More

Or, if you're looking for something a little more advanced, consider grabbing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is on sale for $466. It's now two generations old, but it still features some impressive specs like a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 5G support and a camera that can capture 8K video. It will also support future Android and security updates. And, if you don't want to spend over $450 on a refurb phone, there are a few other models from the S21 series available. You can grab the base model Galaxy S21, which has a smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, a 64-megapixel rear camera and starts at $240 with 128GB of storage. There's also the in-between model -- the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus -- which you can grab for $276.

There are tons of other refurb models available, including tons of phones from the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even more bargains.