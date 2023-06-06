Save Hundreds on Previous-Gen Samsung Phones at Woot's Refurb Sale

This is a great chance to get your hands on a sleek Samsung phone at a big discount -- as long as you can live with some dings and scrapes.
Many of the latest phones on the market come with intimidating price tags of $800 or more, which can make shopping for a new one feel a little daunting. But there are ways to save, especially if you don't need the absolute latest and greatest model. Shopping used, previous-gen devices is a great way to save some serious cash, and right now, you can shop a huge selection of refurbished Samsung phones at Woot, with prices starting at just $136. This sale runs until June 26, but some models have already sold out. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
According to Woot, all of these refurbished phones are in good condition, but may still exhibit some signs of wear and tear. The retailer notes that outside of their physical appearance, the products are all tested to be in full working condition with batteries that function at a minimum 85% capacity. All of the phones are unlocked and can work with any carrier. Prices start at just $136 for the Galaxy A32, which features a 6.5-inch display, 64GB of storage and 5G support.
Or, if you're looking for something a little more advanced, consider grabbing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is on sale for $466. It's now two generations old, but it still features some impressive specs like a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 5G support and a camera that can capture 8K video. It will also support future Android and security updates. And, if you don't want to spend over $450 on a refurb phone, there are a few other models from the S21 series available. You can grab the base model Galaxy S21, which has a smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, a 64-megapixel rear camera and starts at $240 with 128GB of storage. There's also the in-between model -- the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus -- which you can grab for $276.
There are tons of other refurb models available, including tons of phones from the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even more bargains.