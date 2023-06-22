Save Hundreds on New and Refurbished Tech During Geek Week at Woot

If you're looking to snag big savings on all things tech, don't miss Woot's Geek Week sale. There's a metric ton of items available for home offices, entertainment spaces and more, including (deep breath) laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming chairs, headsets, keyboards, consoles, drones, wall mounts and storage. Everyone from remote workers to students, gamers and just about everyone in between can snag huge savings on both new and refurbished items now through July 5. It's the perfect time to upgrade your tech at a great price.

For those looking for deals on laptops, you can save 44% on this 15.6-inch Alienware X15 R2 gaming laptop, bringing the price to $1,500 (save $1,199). It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB solid-state drive and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. And if you want a gaming monitor, the MSI Optix G32C4W is a solid option. This refurbished monitor sports a 32-inch, 1,500R curved display and sports a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and a 178-degree wide view angle with a frameless design -- and it's just $190.

If you're a fan of Apple, you can snag a new 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display, 64GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Apple's M1 Max chip for $2,850 -- that's a $749 savings. And if those specs are overkill for what you need, check out the 2020 MacBook Air. It has a 13-inch display, an M1 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And it's just $1,170 right now.

Looking for a lower price? Dell's factory-reconditioned 2022 Latitude 5430 laptop is $800 right now. It has a 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Or snag the factory-reconditioned MSI Modern 14 B10MW-486 14-inch laptop for $280 if you just need a basic computer for typing and surfing the web -- though it does come with Windows 10, so keep that in mind as you shop. And fans of desktop computers can grab this refurbished HP EliteDesk 800G4 desktop computer for $490. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a 500GB SSD and a 22-inch LCD monitor.

If you haven't invested in an OLED Nintendo Switch, you can grab the special edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet model for $340. You can also grab the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset -- which offers THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound and haptic feedback -- for $90 (save $30). You can also find a selection of gaming and office chairs starting at just $43. Woot also has various monitor stands, including this dual monitor option for $20 -- a 46% savings.

Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to check out other great finds including keyboards, drones, media storage and more.