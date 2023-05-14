Save Hundreds on New and Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptops, Accessories and More

Two-in-one laptops are lightweight and versatile, and right now, you can snag some of favorite models of the year at a discount. We named Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 the best two-in-one laptop with a detachable keyboard for 2023, and you'll currently find it on sale for hundreds of dollars off at Woot, along with plenty of other new and refurbished Surface two-in-ones, laptops, desktops and accessories. These deals are available through May 17, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're looking for a sleek and portable laptop or an ultra-powerful desktop, you'll find it on sale right now at Woot. If you don't mind a refurbished model, the Surface Pro 8 is a solid bargain at $600, which saves you $600 compared with list price for this configuration. It features a 13-inch touchscreen display and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor. Or if you prefer a more traditional laptop, you can pick up the Surface Laptop 4 for $800, which saves you $600 compared with the usual price. The keyboard doesn't detach, though it's still plenty portable at less than 0.6 inches thick, and it comes equipped with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor. Or get the best of both worlds with the Surface Book 3. It's built like a traditional laptop, but features a flexible hinge that allows the screen to rotate a full 360-degrees, and it's even detachable so you can use it as a tablet as well. It's equipped with 15-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can pick it up for $1,000 right now, saving you $299 compared to the usual price.

There's plenty of other models available as well, including older Surface Pro tablets that you can snag for as little as $250. Plus the Surface Studio 2, an advanced desktop with serious hardware and a 28-inch touchscreen that's great for creatives, with refurb models starting at $3,000. And there's plenty of accessories to help you make the most of your Surface device, including cases, type covers, screen protectors and more.