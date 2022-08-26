Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space

It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.

Woot has brand new 2022 LG OLED Evo C2 4K TVs marked down to $1,897 for the and $2,997 for the , which normally list at $2,500 and $3,500, respectively. Plus, Woot is sweetening the deal by taking off an additional $100 at checkout.

Lighter than the earlier LG C1, which was picked as our favorite high-end TV for the money prior to this release, the LG OLED Evo C2 TV features an advanced a9 Gen5 AI processor and slim bezel design to provide a truly stellar entertainment experience. With over 8 million self-lit pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Amos, Filmmaker Mode and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, you can build an impressive home theater.

The set also comes with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, making it easy to use your voice to control your TV hands-free. Plus, with WebOS22, you can set separate accounts and get personalized recommendations for each member of your family.

And for anyone gaming on this device, you'll be pleased to know it has four HDMI 2.1 ports as well as an LG Game Optimizer, Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR to keep you in the game. Your purchase also comes with a 1-year warranty from LG, just in case.

